Russell Crowe: “Thor: Love and Thunder” is like a gladiator, but stupider

The role of Zeus Russell Crowe in the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” is similar to a Gladiator, but, according to his colleagues, stupider. Crowe became a movie superstar thanks to the role of a Roman general turned gladiator Maximus in Ridley Scott’s Oscar-winning epic 2000. Now the elderly Crowe is finally joining the MCU, having played Zeus in the newest sequel to Taika Waititi’s Thor.

While Zeus may be Crowe’s first MCU role, the actor is certainly no stranger to comic book movies, having played Jor-El in DC’s Man of Steel and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Crowe was also supposed to be part of another film universe after his appearance as Dr. Jekyll in The Mummy, but, alas, the Dark Universe, as we know, has disintegrated. But even with his involvement in modern blockbusters like this one, Crowe is still best known for donning Roman armor and defeating Emperor Joaquin Phoenix Commodus in the massive hit Gladiator.

Crowe’s Oscar-winning acting skills, of course, are beyond doubt. But while the “Gladiator” star may be known for his incredible seriousness on screen, he apparently has no problem breaking down when the occasion calls for it. Indeed, both Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth noted Crowe’s willingness to behave stupidly in front of the cameras in the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder.” “It was so much fun to see Russell Crowe play Zeus and he has such a great sense of humor,” Portman said in an interview with Disney (via The Direct). She added: “It was funny to see how stupid he was. I think we got so used to his very strong, heroic roles that it was funny to see how he could let loose.” Hemsworth agreed, telling Disney:

“I never thought I would see the day when Russell would appear on the screen with hints of images of Gladiator, but with a wink — completely self-deprecating. He didn’t hold back. I’m such a fan. since I started playing. There is such weight and seriousness in his speeches and in him, as a person, from afar. But meeting him, he has a great sense of humor, and he did everything Tyke asked on set, which was smart. – blowing. And it was a lot of fun to play with mythology, moving from Scandinavian to Greek mythology — Taika unites all these worlds.”

Indeed, Crowe’s filmography is not exactly rich in films that could be described as carefree. However, there are some funny things out there, including the 2016 buddy cop movie “Nice Guys.” Crowe is also going to make another appearance in comics, playing Nikolai Kravinov in Sony’s Spider-Man universe — Kraven the Hunter.

Crowe’s performance as Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder really stands out in his resume as a noticeably loose and self-deprecating role. And if you listen to Portman and Hemsworth, it seems that Crowe really threw himself into the game of Zeus, giving director Waititi as much foolishness as he needed. Fans, of course, have already gotten a little taste of this wackiness thanks to a funny moment in the trailer where Zeus uses his magic to strip Thor in front of an entire giant arena full of people. No doubt it will be fun to see what other jokes Crowe gets up to in the role of Zeus when “Thor: Love and Thunder” presents the shamelessly extravagant side of the MCU in cinemas.