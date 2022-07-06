RuPaul’s Drag Racing: 10 Chicule Quotes that live in the heads of Fans without rent

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 brought back some of the most iconic winners from previous seasons for an epic showdown that wasn’t on the show before. Shi Cooley from the 9th season of Drag Race and All Stars 5 is competing for the third time to impress RuPaul and get the prestigious title of “Queen of All Queens”.

Shi has created fierce competition for the Drag Race franchise during her time on screen. She is known for her excellent acting skills, comedic chops, sewing talent and ability to write wild rap bars. At the same time, Shi said a lot of things in Drag Race that resonated with fans of the reality show.

An introductory look at the ages

“My name is Shi Cooli, and I didn’t come to play, I came to kill!”

For many years, the queens preferred to be more attractive to the audience, maintaining warm relations with other participants. Because of this, fans of the show complained that the show lacked drama and disorder.

Shi says she “didn’t come to play,” but “came to kill,” which perfectly reflects her seriousness about winning RuPaul’s Drag Race. Unlike the other contestants, Shi was more than ready to win the competition and do everything possible to win, while not forgetting not to step on her fellow queens.

She’s from Chicago

“Nothing reminds me of home like a big sausage squeezed between two buns.”

Shi must have been nervous as he walked in front of one of the most iconic guest judges, the famous singer and actress Lady Gaga, in the first episode of the 9th season of Drag Race. In the image of her hometown, Shi came out in a red bodysuit with yellow shoes and complemented it with a headdress resembling a sandwich with a hot dog.

Being from Chicago, Shea decided to include the famous food in her image and said that the other reminds her of home “more than big sausages squeezed between two buns.” In addition to hot dog sandwiches, Chicago is also known as the home of the stunning drag queens Kim Chi, Denali and Kahmora Hall.

Keep the girls under control

“Why are you all acting like new!?”

In Untucked, the queens were allowed to relax and unwind while waiting for the judges’ decision. Since emotions run high in a tough competition, queens sometimes couldn’t help but be dirty in Untucked.