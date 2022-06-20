RuPaul’s Drag Race: The 10 Best Fashion Queens

As RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars season 7 heats up, fans have been impressed with how the main stage looks bigger than usual. Fashion is one of the key pillars when it comes to winning the RuPaul Drag Race. Over the years, the show has had queens who not only knew how to watch, but also eat, sleep and breathe fashion.

To be considered a fashion queen, you need to have a unique appearance from time to time, probably be able to sew, know the history of fashion and references. Fashion queens can be multi-faceted and excel at tasks unrelated to fashion, but they succeed when the task is focused on their fashion.

Raja

Raja has given Drag Race fans moments that live in their heads for free every time she takes the stage. As the self-proclaimed “Supermodel of the World: The Sequel,” Raja has always been the queen of fashion.

Raja’s experience as a model and in the fashion industry has always given her an advantage over competitors. She knows her angles and which silhouettes are best suited for her figure. Despite the fact that she has recently been criticized for some images of Native Americans that have been called cultural appropriation, in addition to these choices, Raja is well versed in fashion, which allows her to make impressive costumes from the most obscure materials.

Purple Chachki

When Violet Chachki turned her black sequined jumpsuit into a low-cut tartan, fans knew that she had become the fashion queen of the 8th season. She continued to raise expectations every time she walked down the runway. One of her most significant assets as a fashion queen is that she never wears an image that resembles what she has already worn.

Violet not only follows trends in the fashion world, but also refers to past shows in order to improve her image every time she is noticed.

Shi Coolie

As one of RuPaul’s top Drag Race winners, Shi Cooley has become one of the show’s most successful and memorable fashion queens. Shi is not afraid to push the boundaries of what fashion is and create an image that looks more like a club kid or a camp.

Other queens have noted that Shea is not only versatile in her appearance, but is not afraid to push the boundaries of what is expected of her as a Chicago queen. Shi uses unexpected and sometimes historical references, which gives her an even greater advantage.

Naomi Smalls

Naomi Small’s obvious comfort on the podium secured her status as one of the best fashionistas of the competition. From the moment her legendary legs stretched out in the workplace, it became clear that Naomi knows how to emphasize her proportions, and none of her looks will be unpolished.

Naomi has a signature fashion sense, often rooted in pop culture, but with unique twists that make every look seem new and fresh. Despite the fact that she is one of the youngest queens who participated in the show, Naomi has extensive knowledge in the field of fashion history, which helps her develop and delight fans.

Sasha Velour

Fans knew that Sasha Velour would be one of the weirdest queens ever to take part in the show, but they didn’t expect the joke-worthy images that would live on in her Drag Race story. Sasha Velour is one of the few queens who draw inspiration from classic works of art rather than more traditional references such as pop culture and past fashion collections.

With a subtle sense of style, Sahsa made the judges want more and gave them more weekly. In addition to her hilarious performance in the “Jerk Game”, Sahsa Velor was able to use her fashion to lead her to the crown.

Miss Glory

Despite the fact that Miss Slava has stopped performing in disguise and now works as a fashion advocate and model, she still remains one of the most memorable fashion queens at Drag Race.

Miss Slava, who was remembered for her challenge “Transformation of Plastic Surgery”, made it clear that she came to the show to demonstrate her skills in the field of fashion. With her classic silhouettes and meticulously thought-out image, Miss Slava stunned both judges and fans. Unfortunately, only her sense of style did not lead her to the final.

Gottmick

Gottmik brought a new sense of what drag can be into the competition, and also reminded fans of the 1990s club children’s fashion. Gottmick did one of the most difficult things in RuPaul’s Drag Race: he kept the judges on their toes.

The audience never knew how Gottmick would challenge the fugitive. Even after the show, Gottmick continued to push the boundaries of drag style and revive old styles.

Manila Luzon

Manila Luzon has earned a reputation as a person with incredible looks, even if it seems simple. Manilla’s experience and signature style of glamour mixed with camp made her a fierce competitor on the show and a respected fashion queen off the show.

Manilla also uses her clothes to express herself, which is often seen in fashion culture, especially on the catwalks. Her creativity in turning any material into clothes gives her fashion a sense of whimsicality that not everyone can grasp.