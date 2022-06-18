RuPaul’s Drag Race: Rating of the best (worst) Lip-Sync

There were dozens of unexpected discoveries during lip syncing at RuPaul’s Drag Race, and while some are remembered for their creativity and originality, others are remembered for all the wrong reasons. Regardless of whether the competing queens are trying to escape elimination or sing along for the crown (and $150,000), it is imperative that the queens impress not only RuPaul and the judges each season, but also the home audience.

There are several key elements of any lip sync (for example, knowing all the words) that must be followed in order to stay in the competition, but many participants used tricks or unexpected discoveries to gain an advantage over another queen. If the revelation is used correctly (be it a wig, a dress, or a prop), it can really set the queen apart from others. On the other hand, poorly executed disclosures only create awkward moments that cannot be corrected.

Lip-syncing shows started gaining momentum in RPDR only after season 5, but now they have become a frequent trick that is used in every season, whether in the United States or around the world. Here are some of the best and worst lip sync displays that have happened on RPDR.

The best: “Dubbing Monét X Change” (All Stars Season 4)

Season 4 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars ended with Monét X Change, and Trinity the Tuck became the winners in the franchise’s first draw. Monet and Trinity’s latest lip sync for the crown was set to Christina Aguilera’s classic hit “Fighter,” and while both queens captivated RuPaul with their passion and energy, Monet especially captivated fans with her humorous wig display. After the impressive splits, Monet took another step forward by taking off her wig… and exposing the exact same wig underneath. The fun-original move wasn’t the first time Monet surprised RuPaul and the audience with a small but effective stunt, as she had previously simulated a dramatic breakup by lip-syncing with Dusty Ray Bottoms during the 10th season of RPDR.

The Worst: Leila McQueen’s Underwear (Season 8)

There are several songs sacred to the LGBTQ+ community, among which Gloria Gaynor’s song “I Will Survive” is at the top of the list. When Laila and Dax ExclamationPoint ended up in the last two spots in the 8th season of RPDR, RuPaul and the judges had high expectations. RuPaul was heard saying, “If you’re ever going to sing along to a song, this is the song to do.” While Layla and Dax boasted that they would outlive each other in their confessions, it became obvious that both queens soon missed the mark. Things got even worse when Layla tore off her dress halfway through the song, finishing a lackluster lip sync in her black underwear. Whether the dress was difficult to put on or Layla wanted to impress the jury, the movement was so inappropriate and strange that, combined with Dax’s constantly boring dance moves, RuPaul was not impressed with any of the queens and sent them home. together.

Best: Evie Oddley’s Walk (Season 11)

Evie Oddley and Brooke Lynn Heights were the obvious leaders of their season, but before they met in the finals, they had to fight each other to stay in the competition. While some of their fellow queens have excelled during the snatch game of their season, Evie’s Whoopi Goldberg and Brooke Lynn’s Celine Dion have made painful blunders. Evie and Brooke Lynn’s individual stunts, synchronized to Demi Lovato’s song “Sorry, Not Sorry,” so impressed RuPaul that they were both quickly declared safe. Evie is especially flexible due to the fact that she lives with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which the future winner of the 11th season of RPDR used to her advantage by showing a second wig, easily performing a front walk. In fact, Evie’s disclosure was so smooth that RuPaul and the viewers at home initially thought something had gone wrong. Sometimes lip syncing is good not because it’s dramatic, but because it’s well executed.

The worst: Milan’s Desperate Streak (Season 4)

Before Layla McQueen made history for taking off her outfit, there was Milan. Although Milan had the passion and determination needed to perform well on the show, there were many talented people in season 4, including winner Sharon Needles, Chad Michaels, Latrice Royal and Willam. While Milan won the previous two lipsinks from Madame Laquire and Kenya Michaels, her third lipsink against Jiggly Caliente on Lady Gaga’s song “Born This Way” interrupted her series. The first hint of Milan’s desperation came when she jumped into the splits right after the Jiggle, and things quickly went downhill when Milan boldly took off her wig, dress and jewelry. The intention behind this decision could easily have been related to the “Born This Way” message, but the immediate reaction of RuPaul and Michelle Visage informed the public that Milan would be sent packing.