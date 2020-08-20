RuPaul’s Drag Race Chi Chi DeVayne dies at 34

Chi Chi DeVayne, star of RuPaul’sDrag Race, died today at age 34. The information was confirmed by Entertainment Weekly.

In July, DeVayne was hospitalized with high blood pressure and suspected kidney failure, telling fans that she had catheters in her heart and kidneys surgically installed before undergoing dialysis treatment. Despite the scare, she ended up being discharged at the end of the month.

In the past week, however, the drag queen reportedly returned to the hospital and shared the information with her Instagram followers. The reason for the hospitalization had not been disclosed.

The artist lived with scleroderma, a rare condition caused by the immune system that causes skin tightening and joint pain.

Chi Chi DeVayne is the stage name for the stage name Zavion Davenport, who appeared in the eighth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. She gained prominence with her personality and finished the competition in fourth place.



