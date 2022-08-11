Running Back #4 Cedric Baxter Jr. Announces His Commitment

One of the best high school players in the set of 2023 took part in the blue blood program.

Four-star runner Cedric Baxter Jr. traveled to Texas on Wednesday night. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, he preferred Texas to Texas A&M, Miami and Florida.

Baxter Jr. is ranked 11th in his home state (Texas) and 4th in the country by 247Sports rating. He is also the No. 48 player in the country, regardless of position.

This is the 14th four-star recruit Texas has landed for its class of 2023. The program is gaining momentum, which it gained after Archie Manning did it back in June.

The Longhorns currently have the best recruiting class of 2023 in the Big 12 and 5th overall in the nation according to 247Sports.