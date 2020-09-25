RuneScape: coming 20 years later, in October

After two decades of running on the developer’s website, RuneScape can be played on Steam, starting October 14th. The information was released yesterday (24), on the official website of Jagex, producer of the title. The classic version, called Old School RuneScape, will also be released on Steam, but in early 2021. Both can be accessed via PC or Mac.

With simple gameplay and almost 20 years of life, RuneScape broke records for active players in June, according to the company. To give you an idea, the MMO Population website, informs that Runscape has more than 12 million subscribers and about 980 thousand simultaneous players per day.

“Jagex aims to bring the RuneScape universe to more players worldwide. After the arrival of our games in the mobile stores, we are now expanding the availability of desktop versions,” said the company’s CEO, Phil Mansell.

The game even took over the international news after many Venezuelans started using it to supplement their income. It also ended up in the legal media after a player filed a complaint against other gamers. According to the accuser, it was forbidden to be mutated during a match, which was not accepted by the jury.

Jagex also reported that the next step is to launch RuneScape for mobile applications. The project is in early access and has yet to be completed. Remember that the game is completely free.



