Rune 2 editors denounce Bethesda for alleged sabotage

The complaint of Ragnarok, publishers of Rune 2, is going to major. After filing a lawsuit against three of the founders of Human Head Studios, the developer who designed the video game, the publisher has extended its complaint and directly pointed to ZeniMax Media and Bethesda. According to her version of events, certain key employees intentionally leaked some of her video games so that Bethesda could take advantage of the information. They accuse these people of malicious sabotage.

The truth is that a day after publishing Rune 2, Human Head announced its dissolution, but in just a few days it was reborn as the Roundhouse, now owned by Bethesda. Ragnarok claims that they have conspired together with Human Head since late summer. It should be noted that the complaint does not name Microsoft at any time, which bought ZeniMax Media and all its studios just a few weeks ago.

The content of the complaint

“In an act of marked bad faith and breach of the confidentiality agreement, Human Head secretly provided Bethesda and ZeniMax with some keys that allowed them to play a confidential pre-release version of Rune 2. This has allowed Bethesda and ZeniMax to verify the threat that Rune 2 supposes for their Skyrin / Elder Scrolls sagas ”, they defend.

Ragnarok contends that ZeniMax created Roundhouse two weeks before launch and acquired the studio equipment. Some of that material was secret and property of the publisher, they say, specifically the source code and materials of the two games that Human Head developed for Ragnarok, Rune 2 and Oblivion Song. They are also accused of keeping the source code for months, which they received at the beginning of the year, but which was not valid: “The materials that were transferred to us were incomplete and could not be used. It appears that the defendants deliberately and maliciously organized the assets to ensure that they were indecipherable and unusable. ”

According to the whistleblower, ZeniMax ordered the new Roundhouse employees to stop working on those games “to ensure maximum damage to Rune 2,” while protecting “The Elder Scrolls brand.”

Oblivion Song will be unable to continue and will be abandoned due to his status. They ask for no less than 100 million dollars to repair the damages caused.



