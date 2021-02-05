Run the 2021 Sahara marathon through a virtual app

The Sahara Marathon is a solidarity race organized by the Saharawi Ministry of Youth and Sports and a group of volunteers from different countries. During the last 20 years since its first edition, the race in the desert has served as a speaker to denounce the unjust situation in Western Sahara and to tackle countless solidarity projects in refugee camps.

A marathon for the Saharawi people

Thousands of runners from all continents have traveled during this time to the Algerian desert to live the experience provided by this test and to bond with refugee families.

And in 2021 in which the Sahrawi camps in Tindouf are experiencing an extremely complicated situation, in which their precarious living conditions are compounded by the impact of the pandemic and the consequences of the war conflict that resumed after thirty years of ceasefire, the event becomes more necessary than ever. Therefore, in this unique edition of 2021, the objectives of the test remain, although the experience will be different.

Sahara Marathon 2021 virtual app

In these circumstances and given the impossibility of performing the Sahara Marathon in person and with the assistance of runners from all over the world, the organization of the solidarity race has launched a very special edition of the test virtually: The runners and Supporters of the Saharawi cause will be able to participate in the prestigious solidarity race through a digital application.

This app can be downloaded once the registration is made (€ 15) and will allow the competition to run anywhere in the world. On February 26, the usual date for holding the test in other editions, a 5 and 10 km race (in addition to the classic children’s race) will be organized in the Sahrawi refugee camps where Sahrawi athletes will participate, with the aim of maintaining I live the spirit of the Sahara Marathon.