Run On release date starring Im Si Wan and Shin Se Kyung

Starring Im Si Wan, Shin Se Kyung, Choi Soo Young and Kang Tae Oh, Run On is a drama about romance and sports that had started filming in August, but problems arose due to the appearance of new cases of coronavirus that forced to postpone their debut.

Im Si Wan as Ki Sun Gyum will be a former track and field athlete who retires after a life-changing event. He is now a sports agent. While Shin Se Kyung in the role of Oh Mi Joo will play an adventurous foreign film translator.

In the newly released posters for Run On, Ki Sun Gyum is seen looking up at the bright blue sky with a bright smile on her face. As a former track and field star, a competitive world where every second counts. With the legend “Each one at different speeds of love”.

Oh Mi Joo’s poster shows her working with a laptop and features it in the warm sunlight. Interpreting her career as a translator, her headline reads: “Each one in different languages ​​of love.”

Im Si Wan is a singer member of the K-Pop band ZE: A and a renowned actor whose work can be seen in the K-Dramas Reply 1997 (2012), The Moon Embracing The Sun (2012), Misaeng: Incomplete Life (2014), The King in Love (2017) and Strangers From Hell (2019).

Shin Se Kyung is an actress, singer, and model with high-profile acting projects such as the film Hindsight, the historical drama Deep Rooted Tree, and the aerial action film R2B: Return to Base.



