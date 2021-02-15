Run! Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China free on PC

To celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, Ubisoft Brazil announced good news today (15): PC players will be able to get Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China for free. The game is yours forever (it’s not in the “free weekend” format), but the offer is for a limited time, so it’s good to get your copy of the title right away.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China puts players in the role of Shao Jun, the apprentice of the legendary Ezio Auditore of Assassin’s Creed 2, who wants to restore the Brotherhood of Assassins in China and take revenge for past events . Check out:

Get free Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China!

The game is a bit out of the open world molds that the franchise is known for and goes for the 2.5D style, appealing more to stealth and platform mechanics. For those who like the franchise, it’s a good idea to take the game (which is free) and delve deeper into the plot of the killers.

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China is free for a limited time on UPlay on PC. So, will you catch the game?