Rumors of Modern Warfare 3 Remastered Are False, Says Activision

Modern Warfare 3: With the first and second Modern Warfare already remastered for newer platforms, many are looking forward to seeing what Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 would look like with this graphical treatment. The network has been receiving information for some time that the production of this one started, but Activision denied this data.

“A remaster of Modern Warfare 3, campaign or multiplayer, doesn’t exist. Any information that differs from this is not true,” Activision explained in a statement sent to Charlie Intel this Friday (6).

It’s worth mentioning that, with the first two games receiving this treatment, it would be very curious that the third game in the Modern Warfare franchise doesn’t go down the same path at some point in the future – and possibly Activision wanted to wait a little longer to do this, as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered was released last year.