Rumors of a new James Bond probably mean that Henry Cavill, Idris Elba and Tom Hardy are excluded from the list of potential 007 agents

The search for a replacement for Daniel Craig in the role of James Bond continues, now that the actor’s work as Agent 007 has ended, and the producers of the legendary series have set their sights on the timing to begin filming the next sequel. At this stage of the game, however, there is very little indication of which direction the franchise might go with the new 007 agent. Fans lobbied a Bond woman or a POC actor to finally get the role. But new details regarding the search for Bond could lead to a number of applicants for a place in Bond’s tuxedo being excluded, which could be bad news for a group of celebrity favorites.

Idris Elba, Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy and Outlander star Sam Heughan have at times struggled to replace Daniel Craig as Hollywood’s most famous spy. And fan bases have rallied around this choice, although they are mostly supported by betting sites that track the likelihood of actors slipping into the role. But during an appearance on the ITV talk show Lorraine (via Express UK), entertainment industry reporter Ross King shared some parameters he had heard about the search for actors, and this may narrow down the list of applicants for the role of Agent 007. King said:

The latest rumor — and to some extent it’s true – is that, in fact, Bond producers are looking for a younger Bond. Someone is probably over 30. After all, they need someone to be Bond in the next three films. For the franchise, they need someone to run it the same way Daniel Craig did.

It makes so much sense, no matter how much it might disappoint fans of Cavill, Hardy or Elba who really wanted their choice to get the coveted performance. But the James Bond series went down the path of hiring older actors for the role of Agent 007. Roger Moore was already 45 years old when he took on the role in the film “Live and Let Die” (see where this role occupies in his permanent list of Bond films). while Pierce Brosnan was 42 years old when he debuted in GoldenEye. Daniel Craig was 38 when he started acting in the series, but you can see why a younger actor is a better fit if the series wants continuity in the next few films.

On the other hand, some fans who advocate casting an aged Bond, such as Idris Elba, who turns 50 in September, believe that he can be given the opportunity to play James Bond in a separate story that should not be connected. to the ongoing saga… which in any case plays fast and loose with its continuity. How else do you explain the fact that Dame Judi Dench played a key role for several James Bond actors until she finally left this role?

So, if the rumors are true and the next James Bond is in his thirties, that leaves “Bridgerton” star Reg-Jean Page on the list. His chances have been high for some time, and even his film partners are weighing up a potential casting. If the 007 series really wants the cameras to work on the next part, the new casting should be revealed. In the UK, it will be treated as a national holiday, and our Mike Reyes will most likely have to lie down and take a breath from excitement. Until then, Bond fans, keep speculating in rampant behavior and pin your hopes on your favorite options.