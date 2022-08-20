Rumors about Tom Brady are not true: fan reaction

Earlier this week, football fans learned that Tom Brady would not be at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to what the team calls “absence for a good reason.”

Ever since the news broke, fans have been trying to figure out what’s going on with Brady. A theory has emerged suggesting that Brady will be in “The Masked Singer.” The theory explained that Brady must have signed a contract to participate in the show when he was retired.

One of the NFL insiders put an end to this story. “According to a source who directly knows that the break theory between Tom Brady and the masked singer is false. It was fun while it lasted,” said insider Benjamin Albright.

Fans still want to believe that Brady will be on the show.

“That’s what they all say when they’re on ‘The Masked Singer,'” one fan joked.

“I refuse to believe it until the season comes out,” another fan said.

“This is exactly what the Masked Singer would like you to believe,” a third fan joked.

Will Tom Brady appear in the series?