Rumors about Tobey Maguire Spiderman’s 3rd movie

It also appears that Spiderman 3, or perhaps Spiderman 4, may not be Maguire’s only appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Likewise, Sony Pictures tried to tear down the Spiderman 3 rumors:

Reports that Maguire and Garfield would make cameos in Spiderman 3 first surfaced in October. As Entertainment Tonight points out, Sony Pictures, which owns the movie rights to Spiderman, tried to tear down the rumors. But fans immediately noted that the statement didn’t exactly deny the Maguire and Garfield casting rumor.

“Those casting rumors are not confirmed,” said a studio representative.

Maguire played Peter Parker in all three Sam Raimi films from 2002 to 2004. Garfield took on the role for the 2012 reboot and reprized it in the 2014 sequel.

Rumor has it that Maguire and Garfield will be returning with Holland for Spider-Man 3 in a live action SpiderVerse story. Jamie Foxx has already confirmed that he will be returning as Electro, a role he first played in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, starring Garfield. The studio has also confirmed that Benedict Cumberbatch will be part of the cast playing the beloved Doctor Strange.

Elsewhere, Maguire and Garfield casting rumors escalated on November 10 when YouTuber Grace Randolph tweeted an update. Previously, Randolph reported that Maguire was resisting because he wanted more screen time, not more money.

As for #SpiderMan3 I can't CONFIRM any deals are signed but the LATEST I heard from my sources was#TobeyMaguire two movies – presumably that means he'll also be in #DoctorStrange2 and #AndrewGarfield just the one. pic.twitter.com/mD3aF1GtEk — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) November 5, 2020

Randolph also posted that he could not confirm that Maguire and Garfield had signed deals. But his sources made it clear that it was only a matter of time. Randolph also revealed that Maguire will appear in another MCU movie, not just Spiderman 3.

“As for Spiderman 3, I can’t CONFIRM that deals have been signed, but the LAST I heard from my sources were the two Tobey Maguire films; presumably that means he’ll also be in Doctor Strange 2 and Andrew Garfield in just one. ”

Likewise, the “one” movie Garfield will appear in is unclear. It could be Spiderman 3, or it could be Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Rumor has it that Sony wants Maguire and Garfield back so they can close out their character chapters and say goodbye to them. Fans will remember that neither Maguire nor Garfield’s last turn as Peter Parker went very well.

At this point it seems pretty certain that Maguire will reprise his role as Peter Parker now the question is: what movies will he be in? Fans will have to wait to find out.

Spiderman 3 will hit theaters on December 17, 2021. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has a release scheduled for March 25, 2022.



