Rumors about Adele dating Skepta one more time

Adele has a new illusion. The singer, who separated a few months ago from her husband, Simon Konecki, to whom she was united for seven years, has opened her heart again.

According to People magazine, the pop diva is dating British rapper Skepta, 38, whom she has known for several years.

“They frequent the same circles in London and she is having fun,” a source close to the couple told the publication. Lately, “things have escalated,” she concludes.

Statements that put an end to the rumors that had existed for some months now, and that seem to have come true.

They both have a child from their respective past relationships. Him, with model Naomi Campbell.

Adele’s weight loss, no less than almost 70 kilos, has been one of the most talked about topics in recent months. For this reason, on this occasion, it was she herself who wanted, last Saturday, to joke about this matter in her debut on the Saturday Night Live program.

“I know I look very, very different from the last time you saw me,” acknowledged the singer as she took the stage. “But actually, due to all the Covid restrictions … I had to travel light and could only bring half of myself. And this is the half that I chose,” she joked.

