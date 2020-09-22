Rumors about actress Emma Stone

Actress Emma Stone gives two reasons for speculation: Should she be under the hood and maybe even pregnant?

A ring on Emma Stone’s finger makes the rumor mill simmer: After engagement rumors about Oscar winner and “Saturday Night Live” director Dave McCary were loud for the first time in April of last year, she is now giving her fans cause for speculation.

Emma Stone: Married and Pregnant?

The 31-year-old initially left the rumors of an alleged marriage proposal uncommented for months. In December of last year, the actress surprised everyone by announcing that she and McCary were engaged after three years of relationship. At that time, she proudly presented her engagement ring on Instagram.

This May, rumors began to circulate that the couple would have married quietly. Now the two have been photographed by paparazzi in Los Angeles. The Daily Mail published pictures on which a detail on the ring finger of “The Amazing Spider-Man” actress leads to speculation. Stone wears a gold ring. A similar piece of jewelry also sparkles on McCary’s hand. Now, of course, there is speculation as to whether the two have actually already said “yes”.

Not enough of that. Another detail is causing speculation: Emma Stone is wearing a wide jumpsuit, under which a small curve seems to bulge, which is why international media are wondering whether the couple is perhaps expecting their first child together.



