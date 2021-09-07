Rumored to be dating Karina aespa because of the wallpaper, Hyunjin Stray Kids Clarified

Hyunjin Stray Kids was recently said to have a romantic relationship with a member of the AESPA girl group, Karina.

This is because a netizen was suspicious of the wallpaper on Stray Kids‘ Hyunjin cell phone.

It is suspected that Hyunjin used Karina aespa’s face for his wallpaper and some netizens even tried to compare it in detail.

However, this rumor was quickly dismissed by Hyunjin and was proven wrong after he uploaded a screenshot of his wallpaper through the Bubble platform.

Hyunjin explained that he was thrilled when watching a drama and used a sketch from the drama for his wallpaper.