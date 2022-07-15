Rumored Pokémon Get 9 Design for Scarlet & Violet

Several Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks in July allegedly revealed several new designs of the 9th generation Pokemon. In February, Game Freak surprised players around the world when the company announced that the 9th generation would be launched in November. After a short gameplay trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which was released in June, the Nintendo developer was silent about the upcoming role-playing games. Despite the fact that the release of the 9th generation is still a few months away, some of the new designs and evolutions of Pokemon in the game could have leaked to the network at an early stage.

In the June trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, players first saw the Pokédex of the upcoming region with the debut of new 9th generation Pokemon Lechonk, Pawmi and Smoliv. The updated video also showed new footage of the starting Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Sprigatito, Fuekoko and Quaxley also fighting for the first time. Nevertheless, the biggest discovery of the game trailer was the legendary Pokemon Corydon and Miraydon of the 9th generation of Scarlet and Purple.

Despite the two trailers, a lot is still unknown about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Compared to the marketing of the 8th generation Pokémon Sword and Shield in 2019, it is surprising that Game Freak has not yet unveiled the name of the new region. Fans were somewhat shocked when several major leaks in July reportedly revealed a slew of new 9th generation Pokemon designs. Below is a breakdown of all the 9th generation Pokemon designs that are rumored to be designed for Scarlet and Violet.

Rumored to be the 9th generation Pokemon design for Scarlet and Violet

The leak first appeared on Twitter when previously unpublished screenshots from Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were posted to the now-deleted account. Fans were furious when various prominent Pokémon insiders who had reliably leaked information in the past confirmed that the images leaked in July were reportedly legitimate. After Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Gym Leaders leaked a series of photos, the mysterious leader reappeared and began posting additional information about Gen 9 games.

In a tweet posted by CentroLeaks, the vanished account revealed what they claimed was a handful of new 9th generation Pokemon designs. Although fans still don’t know the name of the new region, the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will presumably have a regional form of Wooper Joto, which turns it into a type of Poison. As in Pokémon Legends: Hisuian by Arceus, the leader claims that the regional Wooper will turn into a completely new Pokemon instead of Quagsire. The July Scarlet and Violet leak also claims that Gen 9 will have a huge Pokédex full of new regional Pokemon that will debut in their series. Some of the most interesting designs include Pokemon flamingos and dolphins. Below is a list of all the new Pokemon that are rumored to be in Scarlet and Violet:

Evolution DunsparceFlamingo PokémonMurkrow evolutionDolphin Rockemonic Semi-legendary Pokemon Quartet Evolution GirafarigWooper Poison-type Regional FormWooper Regional Form Evolution

The initial evolutions of Pokemon Scarlet and Purple

The 9th generation Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Starter were also included in the leak, as the mysterious account posted several partial images of what they claimed were the final evolutions of Quaxly and Sprigatito. If this is true, the leaked screenshots seem to confirm early rumors that Sprigatito is of the grass/dark type, and Quaxley is of the water/combat type.

Although the leader did not post images of Fuecoco, the user reported that the Fire-type is supposedly evolving into an Alligator similar to the Gen 2 Starter Feraligatr. On Reddit, fans took images from the leak and completed them with an artistic interpretation of what their final version might look like based on blurry screenshots.

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Gimmick and New Forms

One of the strangest claims that emerged as a result of the July leak is that Gen 9 will feature a new version of Pokemon, different from regional forms. Rumors of a “regional fake” first began to appear online in early June, which caused many fans to scratch their heads in confusion. Fuel was added to the fire of rumors when a strange image of a Jigglypuff appeared in a July leak, presumably from the pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

In one picture, a Pokemon of the 1st generation of the Red and Blue Normal type is visible with fangs in its mouth. In the screenshot, fans immediately called him “Vampire Jigglypuff”, although it is difficult to completely disassemble the model due to poor image quality. Then a second screenshot was posted, which apparently showed Amungus from Pokémon Black and White with weeds growing around his head.