Rumor: Zelda: Wind Waker and Twilight Princess SwitchPort announcements are coming soon

Instead of showing off its upcoming games at major gaming events, Nintendo prefers to hold its own presentations to tell gamers what to expect from its releases in the coming months. Recently, major Nintendo games such as Splatoon 3 have received their own Nintendo Direct showcase focused solely on gameplay, plot and other features that players will experience in the run-up to release. Now, it looks like a new Nintendo Direct is coming soon, and the upcoming presentation will reportedly focus on two Legend of Zelda games.

This news comes from a well-known industry insider Jeff Grubb. Speaking on his podcast Last of the Nintendogs, at 17:03 Grubb mentioned that the new Nintendo Direct is expected in the week beginning September 12, and before that his co-host Mike Minotti said that the announcements of Wind Waker and Twighlight Princess were expected to be HD remakes. As for the exact date when the Legend of Zelda reveal will take place, Grubb said that Week 12 has not been fully confirmed, and Nintendo may postpone the presentation to next week.

Grubb still believes that the week of the 12th is more likely, as it will give Nintendo time to make Direct before the Tokyo Game Show starts on September 15. In any case, it may be announced very soon that some iconic Zelda games will receive Switch ports. While porting HD Switch doesn’t usually equate to remastering a game, for many fans who still appreciate Wind Waker and Twilight Princess as unique parts of The Legend of Zelda franchise, it will be interesting to see how these old games will attract attention. .

At 11:20 in the video, Minotti states that he is “very, very confident” that the Wind Waker and Twighlight Princess HD ports will be announced at the upcoming Nintendo Direct, but Grubb had some other ideas about what will be presented at the exhibition. show. As for other Legend of Zelda games, Grubb stated that he would love Nintendo using the engine for Link’s Awakening remake to recreate another 2D Zelda game. However, he didn’t believe it would be at the presentation, which means fans shouldn’t pin their hopes on seeing something like this at the presentation, especially with Breath of the Wild 2 on the way.

With Nintendo’s big releases for 2022 already set to launch, both Grubb and Minotti agreed that the upcoming Nintendo Direct will probably show fans what the company has in mind for its future. According to Grubb, it could be anything from a new Mario game to a Metroid Prime remaster. Even if none of these franchises are presented, it is expected that if this Direct takes place, it will have a strong focus on Legend of Zelda.