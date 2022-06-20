Rumor: The State of Play event will take place next week

It looks like the various gaming events of June 2022 have started to slow down. Fans have received brand new announcements and trailers at third-party/PSVR2 State of Play, Summer Game Fest, Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, Capcom Showcase, Assassin’s Creed Anniversary event, Dragon’s Dogma anniversary event and Final Fantasy 7 anniversary event. . Without a doubt, it’s been a busy month.

However, although the ride has slowed down, it may not be over yet. Many had hoped that Nintendo Direct and the first State of Play event would round out the month, and it looks like that could happen. Nintendo has announced a new Direct on June 22, entirely dedicated to Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and Sony is rumored to be planning a State of Play event next week.

This information comes from a well-known insider, Tom Henderson; however, it should be clear that this is more a collection of known information than a report. Henderson believes the state of play could happen next week for several reasons. Firstly, Sony is expected to soon demonstrate new hardware, including the PS5 Pro controller, and State of Play may be a good stage for this.

Secondly, the producer of Gran Turismo recently announced that an update of the new game will be released “next week,” but Henderson notes that he said this on Sunday. This confuses whether he means June 20-24 or June 27 — July 1, but the most likely answer will be the latter. All this bodes well, but there is one more key information that really confirms this rumor.

Finally, Henderson also points to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier and his report that God of War: Ragnarok is scheduled to be released in November. Two of his sources also claim that the announcement of this date will be made later this month. Now it may happen that Sony will just release three semi-related updates for third-party games and hardware in the coming days/weeks, but Henderson is right that this smells like a State of Play event that will happen soon.

In its current form, God of War: Ragnarok is one of the most anticipated games of the fall. This is the last chapter of the Scandinavian saga of Kratos, and fans are expecting a big, epic finale. It would be reasonable to announce this at the official State of Play event, since this is Sony’s largest game schedule for the fall, but for now fans should treat this as a rumor and take it with a grain of salt. However, there is very little time left this month to prove that this is right or wrong.