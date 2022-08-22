Rumor: September PlayStation Presentation Date Leaked

Earlier this month, there were rumors that the PlayStation Showcase could take place in August. This came from a well-known insider, Nick Baker, who at the time also stated that his source suggested that it could be rescheduled. From the very beginning, this rumor seemed unlikely, because every PlayStation Showcase presentation took place in September. Now that August is almost over, it seems that a new rumor is circulating from several sources that the presentation will take place on September 8.

Indeed, it should be noted that the PlayStation presentation will take place soon, most likely only because of past models. It’s much bigger than the State of Play, and the PlayStation Showcase 2021 has set the bar high for this year’s event. At the latest event, Sony and its partners presented and demonstrated a number of games, including KOTOR Remake, Alan Wake Remastered, Guardians of the Galaxy, Gran Turismo 7, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Wolverine and God of War Ragnarok. Seeing so many big names at one event was more than exciting for the future of the platform, and this event should follow all of that.

The date of September 8 was published by a number of sources on the Internet, and it spread across social networks. Nick Baker was also informed of this date by his source, which he shared on the Internet in an obviously darkened screenshot. According to Baker’s source, their sources informed him about this on September 8 within twenty minutes. This date was also chosen to get ahead of the upcoming demonstration of Disney and Marvel games, which will take place on September 9. If this rumor is true, it could turn out to be a good couple of days for fans.

If it had been any other company, it would have been self-evident that fans would have learned more relatively soon. However, Sony’s announcements tend to be a little closer to the event. For example, most State of Plays are announced on the Monday or Tuesday of the week they occur, and the event takes place the following Wednesday or Thursday. Meanwhile, the PlayStation Showcase 2021 presentation was announced about a week before, but then the 2020 presentation took place just four days before.

There is no doubt that fans will be delighted with the possible presentation of the PlayStation Showcase, but they should remember that so far it’s just rumors. As it stands, if this happens, it will most likely be announced in early September, so fans need to get through the rest of this month before this rumor can be proven.

