Rumor Says WhatsApp Will Be Blocked on September 7th and Is False

A rumor that has been circulating recently says that WhatsApp will be blocked on September 7th and is false. The alert, made by the website Boatos, mentions that text messages, audios and videos have spread with the supposed determination of the Superior Federal Court (STF). In addition to the messenger, social networks such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are also mentioned.

The video in question shows an excerpt from the GloboNews channel, dated 2015 and taken out of context. In the false news, which has gained expression this weekend, it is informed that the STF’s decision aims to undermine the demonstrations in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) on the date.

In fact, the Brazilian justice has already determined the blocking of the messaging application in the past, a fact that was repeated in other decisions. In the video, presenter Dony De Nuccio reports a decision of the Court of Justice of São Paulo (TJ-SP) in 2015. The journalist, however, is no longer part of the station’s staff.

Beware of false information!

In the original decision of the TJ-SP, the application was blocked for 48 hours from 12 am on September 17, 2015. The precautionary measure was taken because WhatsApp did not agree to collaborate with criminal investigations, on the grounds of maintaining privacy of users.

The dissemination of false information, originally published six years ago, therefore, has nothing to do with the demonstrations scheduled for next Tuesday (7). In this case, the excerpt from the program and other media were used, without highlighting the original publication date, so that more people would believe in the material.