Rumor: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet may be Missing among Fans’ Favorite Pokemon

Pokemon Sword and Shield caused great controversy at the time of release, mainly due to their lack of a national pokedex. This meant that the first games of the main Pokemon Sword and Shield series would not feature all the Pokemon of the franchise. This will also apply to the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, although Game Freak and Nintendo have not yet released a list of all Pokemon that will not be in the new games.

Pokemon fans may have to wait and get their hands on the games themselves to find out about all the Pokemon missing from the lineup, but at the same time, potential leaks could let the cat out of the bag ahead of time. According to the latest leaks, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet may lack Chandelure, Minor and Greninja. In a broader sense, it can be assumed that the preliminary evolutions of these Pokemon will also not be presented in the new games. This means the absence of Litvik, Lampent, Froki or Frogadir.

Greninja is one of the most popular Pokemon in the history of the series, so if he really didn’t make the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet list, fans will probably be disappointed. Apart from the fact that Greninja is a fully developed form of starter Pokemon Froakie, since its debut it has been widely featured in Pokemon merchandise and media. In fact, Greninja even featured in the list of the last two Super Smash Bros. games.

Some fans may also be upset that Chandelure is apparently not in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but for completely different reasons. In the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay trick, players participate in the Terastic phenomenon, in which they can encase their Pokemon in jewel-like armor and supply them with a headdress that enhances a certain type of movement, and even temporarily changes the type of this Pokemon. in some cases. These headdresses can look like chandeliers, and that’s why some wanted to see the Chandelure Terastallized to see how it would look, as well as for meme potential.

Of course, none of this has been confirmed yet, so fans shouldn’t worry yet. However, many Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks turned out to be accurate, so it’s not surprising if these three Pokemon really don’t make the final list on launch day.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are released on November 18 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.