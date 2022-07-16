Rumor: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leaker Reveal Regional Fakes, Mid-Stage Starters

Due to the news drought about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which have only received two trailers in five months, fans are looking for information on the hottest topics such as starters, fighting tricks and new forms. It’s easy to find all kinds of alleged leaks on the internet, from fake concept drawings of new Pokemon to several posts suggesting what the mechanics are in games, but one insider was constantly sharing truthful information. This is a leader named Riddler Hu, who also talked a lot about Pokemon Legends: Arceus before its release last January, and is now also active for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Hu did share information about combinations of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starter types, where Sprigatito was supposedly Grass/Dark, Fuecoco Fire/Ghost, and Quaxly was Water/Fighting. However, fans also want to know what these Pokemon look like, and Khoo has now shared some hints on the themes and middle stages of the starters after cropped images of the evolution of Sprigatito and Quaxley appeared online. In another tweet, Hu finally revealed what the so-called “regional fakes” are.

The regional fakes appear to be Pokemon that have almost identical facial features compared to existing critters, but they are completely different species that also have different types. Khu first shared this concept after the alleged leak of a regional form of Diglett, which was a massive water-type Diglett with blue shades. In response to the fact that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fans are discussing what regional fakes can be, Hu said that there is an eel pokemon that behaves like a Diglett and even has its own face, but it is a separate species with its own Pokedex number.

Another alleged leak from Khu describes the intermediate stage of Fuecoco evolution and shares the themes underlying the evolution of Sprigatito and Quaxly. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will apparently make Fuekoko transform into a crocodile with a flaming egg on its head, which matches the description Hu has given over the past few weeks about the final evolution of Fuekoko with a chicken on its head. As for Sprigatito, the evolution of a Grass-type kitten will have a mask on its face and it will look a bit like a thief, whereas Quaxly embodies the themes of dancing and peacock – probably meaning that its tail will get bigger as it evolves.

A recent leak has also confirmed that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will have DLC very similar to Pokemon Sword and Shield, and this could add to regional fakes by introducing even more of these Pokemon. As for the starters, the official images are likely to appear online much closer to the release date, which means that players should not expect them until October at least.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released for the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.