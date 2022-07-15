Rumor: Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leak Shows Sprigatito’s Final Evolution and Attack Animation

It’s been almost five full months since the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer was posted on the official Pokemon YouTube channel for Pokemon Day. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are currently among the most anticipated games of the year, and it was later confirmed that their release date is November of this year, which has become the main tradition for most of the main games in the series. However, the only other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer was published a month and a half ago, and many fans wondered why The Pokemon Company is so secretive about the 9th generation.

One of the biggest mysteries and the most important information is always the appearance and type combinations of the three starters, and for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the types were already leaked last month. As for what these Pokemon will look like when they evolve, fans could still only speculate about their appearance, but a new leader has appeared on the network, who apparently shares all kinds of information and photos.

RELATED: Rumor: Gym leaders Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and their rivals in the game appear online

The PokemonLEAKS Twitter account, dedicated to the leaks of information about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, allegedly keeps in touch with a source who plays the game and shares details. Today, PokemonLEAKS posted a short video about the final evolution of the Sprigatito and the attack animation, and while there is still a chance that the creature is a fake, the design and movements in combat are similar to what has been shown so far about Pokemon Scarlet and Purple. The creature is shown in its fighting pose, elegantly rotating a dress made of a huge flower, and then continues to use what looks like a Dark or Ghost type technique. Click here to watch the video.

The art style of both the supposed evolution of Sprigatito and its combat animation is very similar to the style of Pokemon Legends: Arceus and the short in-game clips officially published by The Pokemon Company. It’s worth noting that another recent tweet from PokemonLEAKS was about several screenshots that included, according to another trustworthy leader named Riddler Hu, images of the evolution of Sprigatito and Quaxley from the back. It seemed likely that, if true, the alleged Sprigatito leak was an image of an intermediate stage of Pokemon evolution, whereas the current video talks about its final evolution.

It would also make sense based on the fact that the evolution of a dancer-like Sprigatito was considered extremely likely, given that the Scarlet and Violet Pokemon region is based in Spain, and hence there is a strong connection with flamenco. Yesterday, PokemonLEAKS also discussed an alleged combat stunt for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which was again later partially confirmed by Riddler Khu.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be released for the Nintendo Switch on November 18, 2022.