Rumor points that Galaxy A72 will only have 4G version

In recent weeks more and more information has been circulating about one of Samsung’s upcoming releases, the Galaxy A72. As we have already seen, the device – which will be the successor of the Galaxy A71 – can earn an IP67 certification for water resistance and should also have a screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

Now, according to WinFuture, it is possible to have some more details about the device, such as some alleged specifications that have been revealed. However, the biggest highlight here is the possibility of the smartphone reaching the market only with LTE (4G) connection, with no evidence for the launch of a cell phone compatible with the new generation mobile network technology.

In addition, in addition to the refresh rate, the mobile device should feature a 6.7-inch panel. For processing, it will feature the Snapdragon 720G and will also have up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The device will have a quadruple set for its rear camera composition, with sensors of 64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP. Meanwhile, your front camera will have a 32 MP lens, located in a centered cutout at the top of the screen, all powered by a 5,000 mAh battery.

It is also worth noting that the device will have a built-in fingerprint sensor below its display.

Check out the supposed specifications of the Galaxy A72 below:

Screen:

6.7 inch Super AMOLED panel

2400×1080 pixel resolution

Aspect ratio: 20: 9

Refresh rate: 90 Hz

Processor:

Snapdragon 720G clocked at up to 2.3 GHz

Memory and Storage:

6 or 8 GB of RAM

128 or 256 GB of internal memory – expandable with MicroSD card

Connectivity:

4G / LTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

USB-C

Cameras:

Front: 32 MP

Rear

64 MP

8 MP (2x Zoom)

12 MP (Ultrawide)

2 MP (Macro)

Operational system:

Android 11

Drums:

5,000 mAh.

So far, there is no information about possible prices of the device, but it is worth remembering that its certification at Anatel indicates that it will arrive with a charger in the box, so it is already at least a positive aspect of its sale.