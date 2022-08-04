Rumor: PlayStation presentation will take place this month

Although summer is coming to an end and autumn is fast approaching, there is still plenty of time for video game companies to make announcements about the summer season. “Not E3” may be over, but very soon the industry will open the door for Gamescom, release its main autumn/holiday video games and move on to the Game Awards 2022. Fans of one company were hoping to hear from, but mostly it was quiet, is the owner of Sony’s PS5 brand.

There hasn’t been a State of Play since early June 2022, and there are upcoming games that definitely need the spotlight, such as God of War: Ragnarok. Finally, it has a release date of November 9th, but the gameplay shows almost nothing. Indeed, there is still a lot of time to show the game, but the sooner the better. However, there are rumors that Sony’s next event will not be the State of Play, but the PlayStation Showcase.

State of Plays are small shows, more comparable to Nintendo Direct, whereas PlayStation Showcase is, in fact, an E3—level presentation. For the past two years, the PlayStation Showcase has been held in September, but according to Xbox Era founder and well-known insider Nick Baker, it seems that there are currently plans to hold a PlayStation Showcase this month, in August. Given the release date of The Last of Us Part 1 on September 2 and the likelihood that it will be on display, it makes sense. Unfortunately, that’s all Baker could really share. He said his source informed him that the current plan is August, but also his source said he was “not sure if it will be rescheduled.”

However, the last one to which it is likely to be postponed is September, so in any case it is not a terrible expectation. There’s also no guarantee that games like God of War Ragnarok or The Last of Us Part 1 will be there, but they most likely will be. It’s likely that Sony will focus on its releases this fall/holiday before showing off some 2023 games. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, for example, would be nice to watch, but it’s hard to say for sure.

At the moment, fans just have to wait and see what comes out of this rumor. Maybe the story will win and the PlayStation Showcase will take place in September, or maybe it will turn out to be true, and fans will see some new PS5 games on the big screen very soon. It’s exciting, no matter how long you wait.

God of War Ragnarok is released on November 9 on PS4 and PS5.