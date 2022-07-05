Rumor: Nvidia RTX 4090 can be twice as fast as RTX 3090

The next generation of video cards is due to appear over the next few months, and this may be a good moment, as the market itself is recovering after a turbulent couple of years. Since the prices of video cards have dropped significantly, the purchase of an AMD or Nvidia GPU is no longer as expensive as it used to be. As the next era approaches, there are a lot of rumors and speculation, and some interesting information has been released that suggests how fast the upcoming flagship map of the Green team can be.

According to industry leader kopite7kimi, discovered by Videocardz, it is possible that Nvidia’s upcoming RTX 4090 may have a base clock frequency of 2235 MHz and 2520 MHz Boost with an actual clock frequency in the game of 2750 MHz. Given that the RTX 3090 has a clock frequency of 1695 MHz, this means that the upcoming Ada Lovelace equipment can be almost twice as fast as its flagship predecessor. Obviously, the graphics card is more than a clock speed, but it still suggests that there may be a major upgrade between this and the next generation.

However, it should be clearly stated that this is just a rumor, and despite the fact that kopite7kimi are known for equipment leaks, the information provided has not been confirmed and should only be considered as speculation. This is also not the first time something like this has been said about the upcoming Team Green video card. There have been rumors recently that the Nvidia RTX 4090 may have greater overall performance than previously thought. It remains to be seen if any of this will turn out to be true, but the tech giant has yet to make any official statements about Lovelace’s specifications.

It seems that the company can win, as the recent Nvidia GTX 1630 proved disappointing. Based on the Turing architecture created a couple of generations ago, the 1630 seems to be “severely lacking” in performance, but judging by kopite7kimi’s words, the likes of the RTX 4090 can be impressive.

As AMD prepares for the launch of RDNA 3, a possible launch in October, each of them will strive to leave competitors behind as the industry approaches the next generation of GPUs. Generally speaking, Nvidia is usually ahead of its biggest competitor, but there is still a lot to play for, and it doesn’t look like there will be much of a threat from Intel, which is still struggling to properly release its long-awaited desktop Arc. cards.