Rumor: New Sly Cooper and Infamous Games may be Unveiled This Year

Sly Cooper was one of the iconic mascot characters who saw a trilogy of games released on the PlayStation 2, along with the games Ratchet and Clank and Jak and Daxter. The first three Sly Cooper games were developed by Sucker Punch, the developer who later created the games Infamous and, most recently, Ghost of Tsushima. The Sucker Punch trilogy about Sly Cooper was well completed, but fans were still excited about the return of the series in 2013 with a fourth game developed by another studio, Sanzaru Games.

Many players and, perhaps, Sanzaru Games itself assumed that Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time would be the beginning of the second trilogy of Sly Cooper games, but this is not the case. To make matters worse, the game ended with an unresolved cliffhanger. However, recently there have been rumors that the long-awaited fifth Sly Cooper game is in development.

The source confirmed these numerous rumors about the possible development of the game Sly Cooper. Speaking on the Xbox Era podcast, Shpeshal_Nick hinted that a new Sly Cooper game could be announced during the PlayStation demo in September 2022. This information was apparently revealed to him by an internal source. The developer of this new game, Sly Cooper, has not yet been confirmed, but information may have already leaked about PixelOpus, the studio behind Concrete Genie.

While none of these rumors are particularly specific in themselves, they all confirm the same story, namely that a new Sly Cooper game will be announced sometime in late 2022 and that PlayStation plans to hold a major game presentation in September. It also coincides with the 20th anniversary of the Sly Cooper series, making this the perfect time to announce a sequel.

There are also rumors that a possible new game from the Infamous series may be presented at the same September exhibition. According to AccountNgt on Twitter, the same source who leaked information about Sly Cooper Shpeshal_Nick also informed them about the new announcement of Infamous, although it is unclear whether this is a full-fledged sequel to the game or a remaster. Shpeshal_Nick shared a similar rumor about Infamous in 2021, so it’s quite possible that this is the same game that was mentioned then, and its announcement was quietly postponed.

Both Sly Cooper and Infamous were originally created by Sucker Punch, but it is unlikely that the developer of Ghost of Tsushima is associated with any future projects of any of the series. However, Sucker Punch is reportedly working on a new open-world game, and it is not yet known whether it will be a new original game or a sequel to the game.

Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time is available on PS3 and PS Vita.