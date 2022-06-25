Rumor: Massive Grand Theft Auto 6 Leak Reveals Amazing Setting, Story Details and More

Almost ten years have passed since the first release of Grand Theft Auto 5, and Rockstar Games recently announced that Grand Theft Auto 6 is in active development. Official information about the development of Grand Theft Auto 6 begins and ends with the fact that work is currently underway on it, but rumors about it come out with enviable regularity.

The latest rumors about Grand Theft Auto 6 are based on an Xfire report with reference to Rockstar Games insider Matheusvictorbr. This potential leak repeats some of the information mentioned in previous leaks about the game. It is claimed that in Grand Theft Auto 6 there will be two main characters, a man and a woman, and that they will be brothers and sisters. This new leak adds that the drug cartel killed the parents of the main characters and forced them to separate, and the brother grew up to work in GTA 6-the equivalent of the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the sister became a prominent member of the cartel.

According to the Xfire report, there will be several settings in GTA 6. He confirms previous reports that Grand Theft Auto 6 will take place in Vice City, but adds that the prologue will potentially be set in the Brazil area. It is also claimed that the game will feature Carcer City, which may be familiar to Rockstar Games fans. For the uninitiated, Carcer City is actually the setting of the Manhunt horror game, so if this rumor is true, it seems that a closer connection will be established between GTA and Manhunt.

As for the gameplay, the latest Grand Theft Auto 6 leak says that the game will have destructible buildings and an army equipped with the most modern weapons. The report doesn’t pay much attention to gameplay details, but previous leaks suggested that the Grand Theft Auto 6 online map will evolve over time, and it is being compared to Fortnite. Previous reports have also stated that Grand Theft Auto 6 will feature jetpacks, although gameplay details are hard to find otherwise.

And finally, the report potentially narrows down the release date of Grand Theft Auto 6. The exact date is not specified, but it says that Grand Theft Auto 6 is scheduled to be released in 2024. This is more or less consistent with many other reports from various insiders, so it’s easy to believe. Of course, fans should take this and all other information in the report with great disbelief, but it will be interesting to see if any of the claims turn out to be true.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is in development.