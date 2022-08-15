Rumor: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Co-op Could be Confirmed

When Marvel’s Spider-Man came out on PS4 in 2018, fans got a real web experience with an interesting narrative and a lot of villains to fight. Both the general audience and critics gave Marvel’s Spider-Man good reviews, and the game turned out to be quite popular, so players demanded that Insomniac Games continue after its release. Last year, Insomniac confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is in development, and since then, many have been constantly thinking about what they might see in the upcoming game.

There were many teasers in the first trailer for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, including the appearance of Venom. The Symbiote is one of the many iconic spider villains expected in Marvel’s Spider—Man 2, but some are wondering how Peter Parker will be able to withstand so many powerful enemies. This led many to believe that due to the existence of Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man, the co-op feature would be available in the second game.

Thanks to some data scientists, it looks like there is evidence for this theory. Twitter user DniweTamp recently showed several screenshots of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered code, which is a port of the 2018 PC game. In these screenshots, there is a clear reference to co-op as something in the game’s code, along with what could also be a competitive feature, including designating Peter Parker or Miles Morales as an Excellent Spider-Man.

Looking at the Superior Spider-Man link in the code, it may happen that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has a plan in which there will be a mini-game allowing two players to compete against each other. Of course, fans were more attracted to the idea of beating the villains of Spider-Man 2 with a friend than competing with this ally for the title of Excellent Spider-Man, and it seems that the second screenshot indicates a potential joint passage more. to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Some believe this may be a planned feature for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, but it could be the case that Insomniac is planning to expand New York so there’s room for two playable Spider-Men.

Despite the fact that these files seem to indicate that a cooperative is implemented in Spider-Man 2, some fans are still not convinced. Many pointed to the fact that Insomniac denied that this feature would be in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 as convincing proof that there would be no co-op in the game. However, this has happened before when game developers lied to make a big discovery in the future, so fans should keep an eye on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 when more information comes out.

It is reported that “Spider-Man 2” from Marvel will be released in 2023.