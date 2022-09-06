Rumor: Liquor told everything they know about the new Bioshock game

The leader, known as Oops Leaks on Twitter, has made public everything they know and have heard about the new Bioshock game, although they note that most of this information should be taken with a grain of salt. It is known that a new Bioshock game is in development, but apart from this tidbit of knowledge, not much is known about the game. Recently, the Bioshock franchise celebrated its 15th anniversary, which caused a lot of requests for more information about the new game.

It looks like Oops Leaks is planning to meet these requirements, at least to some extent, and they have summarized everything they know in a long Twitter thread. Firstly, back in 2020 there was a leak from Slack, which allowed Oops Leaks to see the logo of the new Bioshock game and some slides of the internal presentation. Then it was reported that the game is at an early stage of the concept, which means that by now it has had several years of development.

However, in the second tweet, Oops Leaks admits for the first time that their information is incorrect. According to them, the new Bioshock was supposed to be presented at the end of last year or at the beginning of 2022. There was even talk that he would appear at The Game Awards in 2021, and Jeff Cayley even said that it would be a “dream” to reveal him. a new Bioshock game at the event. However, according to Oops Leaks, this opening was delayed due to staff cuts at Cloud Chamber, the studio working on the game.

Cloud Chamber’s work on the new Bioshock marks the studio’s first game, which slightly worried fans, especially considering the departure of Ken Levine, the creator of the original BioShock series. There is currently no new information about when the Bioshock presentation will take place, but Oops Leaks expects that the game itself should not be released later than the end of 2024.

The announcement may be made as early as the next PlayStation Showcase, but there is no conclusive evidence behind it. A 2024 release date is also up in the air, according to Oops Leaks, which stated that 2K and Cloud Chamber are focused on making the new Bioshock game right, rather than making it as fast as possible. In addition to when the game can be seen, Oops Leaks also revealed some details about what fans can expect from the new Bioshock setting. It will reportedly take players to Antarctica, which is dramatically different from the previous franchise settings.

BioShock 4 is in development.