Rumor has it that only one team is chasing Kyrie Irving

There are rumors that at least one team is hunting for Kyrie Irving.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Los Angeles Lakers have shown interest in trading Irving, but the Nets are not interested in what they have to offer.

No signings or deals can be discussed until Thursday.

Wojnarowski also reports that if Irving decides to give up his $36.4 million player option, he could sign with the Lakers for an exception of $6 million. The deadline for Irving to decide on his option will be Wednesday.

This is a key decision for Irving that could affect both the Nets and Kevin Durant. If he decides not to return to Brooklyn, there’s a chance Durant might ask for a trade.

If Durant leaves, any chance the Nets will struggle next season will disappear.

Irving played 29 games for the Nets during the regular season, averaging 27 points and nearly six assists per game.

We’ll see what Irving decides to do later this week.