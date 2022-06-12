Rumor: Genshin Impact Leaks Reveal More Information about the new character Tignari

Every major update in Genshin Impact adds a new region along with unique characters. Genshin Impact version 2.0 was the last major update to feature the long-awaited Inazuma Islands.

As the entire Inazuma arc comes to an end, it is expected that in the foreseeable future, players may get the opportunity to explore a new main nation. Rumor has it that the coming region is a mysterious land called Sumeru. The recent leak of Genshin Impact reveals more information about one of the future characters.

The popular leader of Genshin Impact named Ubatcha1 shared additional information about one of the future characters named Tignari, who is expected to appear in the next major update. He confirmed that Tignari wields a bow with ears similar to Kli, which is apparently very characteristic of the characters of Sumeru. The community is confused by the name of the character, given that it is very different from all the other names presented in the game list. Each main region in Genshin Impact represents a real location along with its own culture. Several fan theories claim that the name is based on the name of a popular Arab scientist named Al-Tignari.

According to the game’s leaders, this theory makes sense given that Sumeru is expected to be based in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Another popular insider named SpendYourPrimos potentially revealed additional information about the upcoming Genshin Impact character. Tignari’s hair is dark and short, and he will obviously have long shorts, lace-up boots and a bright green cape over his shoulder.

As for her rarity, Tignari is considered a five-star character who is expected to appear alongside two additional four-star characters in Genshin Impact Version 3.0. One such character is the previously leaked Collie. Apparently, a set of Collies is already ready, which means that it can arrive pretty soon. The fact that she can control the forces of the elements without vision makes her one of the most unique characters in the history of the game.

The reason why Colley doesn’t have a Vision is probably because she was the subject of an Archon Remnant study. The official manga revealed that Fatuya’s experiments gave her supernatural abilities even without Vision. The addition of a new major Genshin Impact region means that the emergence of a new Genshin Impact archon is not far off. Her name is Little Lord Kusanali, and she will protect the entire Sumeru region.

Genshin Impact is now available on mobile devices, PC, PS4 and PS5. Switch version is in development