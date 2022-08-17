Rumor: Game Pass may become an exclusive for the PlayStation console

As for the Game Pass, there are two different versions of the service that players can subscribe to. There is an Xbox Game Pass that allows players to browse a significant library of games on their Xbox console. And then there’s the PC Game Pass, which is the same idea as the Xbox Game Pass, but for PC. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate combines both versions of the Game Pass together, and this is really the best way for subscribers to get the most out of the money spent.

The vast majority of games that are added to the Xbox Game Pass also end up in the PC Game Pass, but there are certainly exceptions. In some cases, there are games available only as part of the regular Xbox Game Pass, and in other cases there are games available only to those who have a subscription to the PC Game Pass. A new rumor suggests that the PC Game Pass may get another exclusive, possibly in the form of an exclusive game for the PlayStation console.

RELATED: New Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks for August 2022 Include Free MultiVersus Content

Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding was originally released in 2019 as a PlayStation 4 exclusive. About a year later, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut was launched as a PlayStation 5 exclusive, introducing new features and game mechanics, as well as providing a general game update. Then, in March 2022, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut was released on PC, and it looks like a version of the game may well appear in PC Game Pass in the near future.

This apparently teased the PC Game Pass Twitter account, which changed the profile picture to a misty landscape. PC Game Pass drew attention to its new avatar by tweeting, “Sometimes we just like a nice landscape,” and many speculated that the account was teasing a new addition to the Game Pass library. By all accounts, this image is a screenshot from Death Stranding, although there are those who think it’s actually from upcoming games published by Xbox, such as Hellblade 2 or Starfield.

Death Stranding was originally published by PlayStation, so some fans may immediately dismiss the rumor as implausible. However, it’s worth noting that 505 Games has published a PC version of Death Stranding, so it’s understandable that this could be a loophole that transfers the game to the PC Game Pass. Moreover, this is not the first time that PlayStation has allowed a game owned by it to switch to Game Pass, as happened with the most recent entries in its MLB baseball game series The Show.

If the PC Game Pass is really teasing with the addition of Death Stranding, fans shouldn’t expect it to appear this month. Microsoft has already announced all new games that will appear in the Xbox Game Pass in August 2022, and Death Stranding was not included in the list. However, if the rumors are true, it is possible that the game could become part of the September lineup. Ultimately, Kojima fans are better off keeping their expectations in check.