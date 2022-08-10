Rumor: Fall Guys Can Bring back the Doom Slayer Skin

In 2020, the developer Mediatonic, under the then publisher Devolver Digital, released the platform royal game Fall Guys. Just like among us, Fall Guys is a game that has become incredibly popular partly thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. As the virus spread around the world, people found new ways to interact with each other at a distance, including video games for parties. Fall Guys, which is now published under the auspices of Epic Games, continues to release new content to keep players interested, which often includes new skins for their jelly bean-like characters.

Since Fall Guys was released, it has crossed paths with several other intellectual property objects. These crossovers often include, among other things, new skins for players, new maps and obstacle courses that they need to overcome. Recently, for example, Fall Guys introduced a crossover with WWE. More skins have also been discovered for the Sonic the Hedgehog crossover, but now it seems that the game is bringing back an older skin.

Back in early 2021, it became known that Fall Guys intersects with Doom and will have skins based on various characters of the game. Now, finally, the Destiny Killer is back to rip and tear the whole Battle Royal Party game. In a recent post, the Pancake – Fall Guys Leaks + Info Twitter account announced that Doom Slayer will return to the game on August 18. The account is known for publishing Fall Guys news and leaks and is often very accurate in its information.

In 2016, Bethesda and iD Software released a reboot of Doom. This part came out after the originally planned fourth part called Doom 4 spent years in development hell before it was completely canceled. The game instantly became a fan favorite and revived the entire franchise. The second part, Doom Eternal, was also released in 2020 and attracted more critical acclaim and fanfare, and both games sold well for the company. In addition, there are rumors that in the near future Doom will also intersect with Fortnite.

Initially, Fall Guys was released on PlayStation 4 and PC at a price of $19.99. Eventually, in June 2022, the game became free. Within 48 hours of the free release of the game, more than 20 million players decided to play Fall Guys. Given its frequent intersections with other properties, it becomes clear that Mediatonic and Epic Games have a long-term plan for a party game. However, it is not yet known how long the developer and publisher will be able to maintain this momentum.

Fall Guys is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.