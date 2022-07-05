Rumor: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta will be released in September

There was a lot of hype around the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Like Modern Warfare 2019 was a reboot of the original game, Modern Warfare 2 also will draw on elements from the title 2009. For example, the infamous “No Russians” mission from Modern Warfare 2 will reappear, only this time the campaign level will be even more alarming than in its original version. Of course, this is just one of the many changes and updates that the updated Modern Warfare 2 will bring when it comes out later this year.

Eager fans hope that they won’t have to wait for the official launch date to be able to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and rumors of beta testing have been circulating since Activision first introduced the shooter. Earlier, there were rumors from the Amazon leak that the beta version of Modern Warfare 2 could appear as early as August 2022. Modern War 2.

RELATED: Doctor Disrespect Criticizes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reveal

According to Ralph Valves, whose statements were confirmed by Tom Henderson on Twitter, the beta version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will be released in September, not August. These claims were supported by the proposed roadmap for the beta version, according to which it will begin as an exclusive for PlayStation with early access, starting on September 15, before the release of the open beta version on September 17. For crossplay, open beta testing will begin on September 24 and end on September 26.

Essentially, this would give fans about a month between the end of beta testing and the release date of Modern Warfare 2. Also, according to RalphValves, August will still have some significance when it comes to Modern Warfare 2. Except that it won’t be the time when fans get access to the game for the first time, but a month for multiplayer openings, events, and new information is discarded.

Given the earlier release date of Modern Warfare 2, many fans expected that the beta version would also be launched earlier this year. Some even wanted Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to have multiple beta versions so that fans could get some initial thoughts about the game before it launches. Since the beta is coming out so late compared to the release date, it seems like Activision may be aiming for the beta version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to act more like a soft launch than anything else. However, this is only if these rumors are true, and fans will receive confirmation only from the developers.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is released on October 28 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.