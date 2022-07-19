Rumor: Advance Wars may be released with a big delay

The announcement of Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp as a remake of the classic Nintendo strategy franchise came as a surprise after its announcement in June 2021. There have been no new releases in the series since Advance Wars: Days of Ruin was launched on DS in 2008. Since the project was headed by developer Shantae WayForward, the triumphant return of the series was originally planned to be released in December last year, before it was hit by multiple delays. Now it looks like fans may be waiting even longer than expected.

The Advance Wars remake was no stranger to setbacks and delays throughout the development cycle. After an initial delay since the December window, the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia has pushed back the launch of the game again. Now that there are only a few weeks left until the current release date of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, a recent rumor suggests that the release of Advance Wars may be postponed to next year.

A rumor based on a tweet by Twitter user EnterZalman suggests that the release date of Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp may be postponed to February next year. According to European retailer CoolShop, the Re-Boot Camp release date is now set for February 24, 2023, which pushed the game back more than a year after the originally planned release window. Neither Nintendo nor WayForward have yet made official statements about a possible new delay in Re-Boot Camp.

While the numerous delays of Re-Boot Camp certainly hindered the excitement of fans, WayForward continues to inform fans about the upcoming strategy game. A new trailer released in February, shortly before the game’s last delay, showed off several new features, such as fast-forward and reset progress. Nintendo also confirmed the return of fan-favorite game modes from the original games, including multiplayer mode and map editor. Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will also be the first game of the franchise with voice acting.

The postponement of Advance Wars to 2023 will push the game out of the holiday season, when many powerful franchises will release new games on Switch. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are due to be released just a few weeks before the current official launch date of Advance Wars in December, and the long-awaited Switch port for Persona 5 Royal is due in October. There are rumors that Nintendo is working on a remaster of Metroid Prime, which will be released this holiday season. Since Advance Wars wants to be postponed to 2023, fans will have to hope that the new Re-Boot Camp delay will be the last.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is in development for the Nintendo Switch.