Rumor about the fate of this character that caused turmoil

As fans await the fifth and final season of the Spanish thriller La Casa de Papel, a recent casting rumor may have confirmed the fate of the team’s latest police rival, Alicia Sierra.

An upcoming casting announcement is expected to confirm the fate of former Inspector Alicia Sierra (played by Najwa Nimri) in the fifth season of La Casa de Papel.

While the showdown could end in a mess in the next season premiere of La Casa de Papel, some rumors from the set seem to have confirmed that both the hunter and the hunted will survive until the end of the series.

However, the rumor was presented without a source, so unfortunately it cannot be taken as an official confirmation of the main role of actress Najwa Nimri in La Casa de Papel.

If the speculation is true, Najwa Nimri’s extended role means that she probably won’t be killed, at least not until the end of the series. Part of the audience has even suggested that Alicia could follow in Raquel’s footsteps in La Casa de Papel.

However, this also happens with the rest of the cast, including the protagonist of the series Álvaro Morte, who will almost certainly appear in every episode of the final chapter of La Casa de Papel.



