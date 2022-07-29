Rumor: a possible release date for the next Dark Pictures game has leaked to the network

In 2015, developer Supermassive Games released its first interactive dramatic horror game, “Live till Dawn”. The gameplay involved rapid events and decision-making that ultimately determined the fates of the characters. Since then, the developer has created a series of anthology games with the same type of gameplay called The Dark Pictures Anthology. The next part will be called “The Anthology of Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me”.

Supermassive Games releases a new installment of Dark Pictures Anthology every year, starting with the first one released in 2019. The Devil in Me will be on store shelves later this year, and now we can know when the game will be released.

The anthology Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me was officially unveiled in October 2021, and it currently has no set release date, but it will appear on store shelves this fall. Traditionally, the games were released shortly before Halloween, and the last two parts were released at the end of October. A recent post from Aggioranmenti Lumia indicates that the game will be postponed for a month from the traditional release date. Aggioranmenti Lumia regularly publishes alleged leaks. According to Lumia. The anthology Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me will go on sale on November 30.

This particular release date seems a bit strange. As mentioned earlier, games are traditionally released in the fall and usually before Halloween to benefit from the season. Even more strange is the fact that November 30th falls on a Wednesday, since video games are traditionally released either on Tuesday or Friday. One of the last games that broke this pattern is God of War: Ragnarok, which will be released on Wednesday, November 9th. However, earlier this month, PlayStation Game Size announced that The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me will be released on October 21 instead. It remains to be seen whether this or that source is correct.

The anthology Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me will mark the end of what Supermassive Games called the first season of the series. Earlier this year, Nordisk Games acquired developer The Dark Pictures. It is currently unclear whether the new owner of the company will want to continue the series.

The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me will be released later this year for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.