Rumer Willis Says being Bruce Willis’ Daughter is a “privilege” amid his Battle with Aphasia: see Father’s Day

Rumer Willis and Bruce Willis.

Father’s Day is fun. Rumer Willis shared several flashback photos with her father Bruce Willis to celebrate the actor during his struggle with aphasia.

“Dad. What a privilege to be your daughter every day. I love you so much,” the 33—year-old actress wrote on Instagram on Sunday, June 19. “You’re the coolest cat in town.”

The first of Rumer’s three photos shows a father and daughter duo enjoying a beach day, with the then-baby sitting on Bruce’s shoulders. In the second picture, Rumer snuggled up to her father on the couch. On the last slide of the carousel, Rumer and the star of the “Sixth Sense”, who are now 67 years old, pose in the woods.

Rumer is the eldest daughter of Bruce and his ex—wife Demi Moore. The former couple also have 30-year-old Scout Willis and 28-year-old Tallulah Willis. After breaking up with Moore in 2000, who is now 59, the Die Hard actor married Emma Heming Willis in 2009, with whom he had daughters Mabel, now 10, and Evelyn, now 8.

Earlier this year, the blended family announced that Bruce would step away from the spotlight after he was diagnosed with aphasia, a cognitive disorder that affects a person’s ability to communicate. “We are going through this as a strong family unit and wanted to attract his fans because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him,” said a statement on Instagram signed by Moore, Heming Willis and their respective children. in March. “As Bruce always says, ‘Move on,’ and together we plan to do just that.”

After the Red Star’s health struggles hit the headlines, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Bruce felt “blessed” to have received the support of his large brood. “They all work together, and that’s the main thing,” the insider said. “Emma, the girls and Demi are united in being there for Bruce and providing him with the best possible treatment.”

In particular, the 44-year-old model was an “absolute rock” for her husband. “Not a day goes by that Bruce doesn’t tell her how lucky he is to have her in his life,” the source added.

Heming Willis recently spoke about leaving the Armageddon actor, admitting that it wasn’t always easy. “I put my family’s needs above my own, which I’ve found doesn’t make me a hero,” she told The Bump. “So much caring for everyone in my family has affected my mental health and overall health. And it didn’t help anyone in my family.”

The “Perfect Stranger” star noted that she made an effort to consider her own needs, adding, “I think it’s important to find that one thing that makes you feel good and proceed from that.”