Rumer Willis Laughs about “laughing with” Bruce’s Father After He was Diagnosed with Aphasia: “I love you, Daddy”

Reviving their best memories. Amid the news that Bruce Willis will leave the cinema due to a struggle with aphasia, the daughter of Rumer Willis remembers their most pleasant moments together.

“I love you, Daddio, to 🌙 and back. Thank you for teaching me to be so stupid,” 33—year-old Rumer signed a photo on Friday, April 1, on Instagram, in which the 67-year-old star of “Die Hard” and sister Scout Willis stick out their tongues. “I love laughing with you.”

The former Dancing with the Stars champ was met with a flurry of cute responses, including several heart emojis from Emma Heming’s stepmother Willis.

“I send you all so much love. Thank you for sharing all these beautiful photos of your father and your family,” DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba replied to Rumer’s Friday post.

Tandive Newton, for her part, commented: “Delicious.”

Rumer is the eldest daughter of a native of Germany and Demi Moore, who were married between 1987 and 2000 (the former also have daughters Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28).

The sweet tribute to the graduates of The Masked Singer came shortly after their family confirmed that Bruce would take a step back after he was diagnosed with aphasia.

“As a family, we wanted to inform Bruce’s wonderful supporters that our beloved Bruce has some health problems and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which affects his cognitive abilities,” Rumer said in a statement on Instagram on Wednesday, March 20. “This is a really difficult time for our family, and we are very grateful to you for your unwavering love, compassion and support. We are going through this as a strong family and wanted to attract his fans because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

The statement was signed by Heming Willis, Moore, Rumor, Scout, Tallulah and younger daughters Mabel and Evelyn. (Bruce and the former model welcomed their two children together in 2012 and 2014, respectively. “As Bruce always says, ‘Move on,’ and together we plan to do just that,” the note says.

After The Sixth Sense star’s health made headlines, he was supported by several famous friends and family members.

“He was such an incredible acting partner for me, and he is the sweetest, most gentle and cheerful man. he reigns supreme in my book. ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ “, — Sarah Paulson, Bruce’s colleague from the film “Glass”, wrote in a comment on Instagram.

Scout’s daughter, for her part, spoke about her gratitude for the number of prayers and good wishes that their mixed family received.

“The exquisite outpouring of love I’m experiencing right now is just driving me crazy,” Scout wrote in her Instagram story on Wednesday. “Thank you all for your tenderness and amazing love for my dad and my whole family.”