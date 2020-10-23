Rulebreakers in FUT FIFA 21: what it is, dates

FIFA 21 introduces a new type of card in Ultimate Team. The Rulebreakers will change the playstyle of some players and will be updated.

FIFA 21 presents its new promotion in Ultimate Team. Rulebreakers cards will improve the stats of selected footballers. In a tweet, the company clarified that these players “leave behind their previous playing styles and become different types of stars.” Your stats will be updated to “make the game change.”

We already have the first selected. This batch will be dominated by Kane, Laporte, Douglas Costa, Mertens, Nainggolan, Ocampos, Marcos Llorente, Lazzari, Kamara, Dumfries and André. The English striker is the most valuable player, with an 89 rating. Its main improvement falls on the rhythm, which reaches 91 points.

In the case of the Spanish representation, Marcos Llorente is the only participant in this first team; it has an overall rating of 84 points. 2 players are from the Premier League, 2 from LaLiga, 1 from the Bundesliga, 2 from Ligue 1, 3 from Serie A and 1 from the Eredivise. The representatives of the Spanish competition are the Argentine winger of Sevilla, Ocampos, and the midfielder of Atlético de Madrid. The first has a valuation of 85, who stands out for his shooting (86) and dribbling (85).

The promotion begins this Friday, October 23 at 7:00 p.m. CEST and will run for a limited time until a date that has not transpired at this time. You’ll find them fulfilling specific objectives and exclusive squad building challenges – for the first time, you’ll be able to receive them at a FUT Friendly event.

