Rugged Apple Iwatch Can Cost As Much As a Professional iPhone

It is reported that Apple is ready to introduce a durable Apple Watch designed for fans of extreme sports, but people who want to get them will have to pay an amount equivalent to a Pro iPhone in 2022. The future wearable device will be the first from Apple. aim for this niche, and it looks like the company is going all-in on the first try.

Judging by the early information that has already appeared on the Internet, a muscular smartwatch is already becoming quite a lucrative offer. Even though the processor will essentially be the same as the silicon inside the Apple Watch Series 6, there are enough build updates and features to cause some excitement.

In the latest issue of his PowerOn newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman put forward a logical explanation for how the upcoming smartwatch could approach the $999 figure for its price. The gourmet notes that the Apple Watch Edition of the Series 7 family with a titanium case costs customers $ 849. Since Apple is reportedly eyeing a material that is even more durable compared to the Apple Watch Series 7 case options, it’s not surprising that the asking price will rise. In addition, there will be a few more hardware tweaks, both inside and outside, to ensure increased water resistance and dust resistance. Recall that the Apple Watch Series 7 has an IP6X protection class and can only be used at a depth of up to 50 meters.

A Bold $900 Bet That Could Pay Off

Despite the fact that water resistance of 50 ATM is a fairly standard characteristic for the entire ecosystem of smartwatches, Apple makes it clear that the Apple Watch Series 7 should be limited to activities in shallow water, such as swimming, and not scuba diving or water skiing. In short, any activity involving “high-speed water or shallow diving” is prohibited. The upcoming solid iteration — tentatively named Apple Watch Pro — will ideally be able to handle what the Apple Watch Series 7 can’t. And this to some extent justifies the asking price, especially for the segment of buyers who are looking for the reliability of the Apple Watch, but want their durability to rise a notch higher, even if it means spending a few hundred dollars more.

Companies like Coros and Garmin are already selling sports smartwatches in the price range of $700, so it’s no surprise that Apple’s smartwatches are aiming for the $900 price segment. “Considering that the new high—quality Apple Watch will be equipped with a slightly larger display, new sensors and higher-end materials, I wouldn’t be surprised if they start closer to $900-999,” writes Gurman in his weekly newsletter. For comparison, the iPhone 13 Pro costs from $999. In addition to the additional cost of materials to add an additional strength trait, there will also be a few more upgrades. It is reported that the screen size is approaching the 2-inch mark, which is the largest indicator among Apple smartwatches. Moreover, the temperature measurement function, which will tell users if they have fever symptoms, will also appear in the protected Apple Watch.