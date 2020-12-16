Ruffer Buys $ 740 Million Bitcoin (BTC)

Ruffer, who has more than £ 20 billion in assets under his management, has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in Bitcoin (BTC). It was stated that Ruffer, who was announced to buy $ 15 million worth of Bitcoin on December 15, had a total value of $ 740 million.

The UK’s investment giant, Ruffer, in a statement sent to its shareholders on December 15, announced that Ruffer Investment Company has made an investment in Bitcoin. Ruffer Investment Company, one of the funds affiliated to Ruffer, has $ 620 million in its management. The investment giant announced that it allocated 2.5% of this to Bitcoin and bought $ 15 million worth of BTC.

There are hundreds of millions of dollars in BTC reserves

Information revealed on December 16 showed that Ruffer’s BTC reserves were not limited to $ 15 million. CoinDesk editor Zack Voell cited a statement from the company that Ruffer owns $ 740 million worth of bitcoin.

It was reported that approximately 2.7% of the $ 26 billion under Ruffer’s administration was spent on bitcoin. Ruffer stated that Bitcoin offers assurance against certain risks in financial markets. It is known that the investment giant, which is thought to receive inflation against the increasing inflation rate, shrinks its gold position and started to turn to bitcoin. The company announced that this step was taken “for portfolio diversification”.

$ 15 million or $ 740 million?

In the posts made on December 15, it was claimed that Ruffer bought approximately $ 675 million of bitcoin. It was then revealed that this was a misunderstanding, and this number was corrected to $ 15 million. Statements made on December 16 showed that this number was $ 740 million.

According to the information shared by Voell, the problem was caused by the uncertainty in Ruffer’s statement. The company first announced that the Ruffer Investment Company, which it belongs to, allocates 2.5% of its budget to bitcoin. With the subsequent information, it was learned that he meant the total value of all assets under the management of the company.



