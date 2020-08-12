Ruby Rose explains in detail her departure from Batwoman

The leading actress of the first season of the Arrowverse series opens up in an interview and explains the reasons for her departure from The CW.

Last May, actress Ruby Rose, star of The CW channel’s Arrowverse’s Batwoman series, surprised everyone by unexpectedly announcing her departure, leaving the role after ending the first season of the series. Now, and after confirming Javicia Leslie as a substitute in the second season, Rose has opened up with fans explaining in detail her decision to leave the role of Kate Kane through a recent exclusive interview with the Entertainment Weekly medium.

Both mental and physical pressure

According to Rose, the role of Batwoman has been one of the most demanding she has ever had, to which was added the difficult recovery from back surgery after an accident on the set in 2019. Taking advantage of the moments of reflection at the beginning of Confinement of this 2020, the actress made the decision to leave the role for both her mental and physical health, showing herself very proud of the work done and highlighting the representation of the LGBTQ collective in a production of such caliber.

“Being the protagonist of a superhero series is difficult. Being the protagonist of anything is difficult. I think in that particular case it was much more difficult because I was still recovering from my surgery. I had surgery and 10 days later I went to work, which was perhaps not the best idea. Most people take a month or three off before going back to work, so it definitely made it harder for that, ”says Ruby Rose.

On her stage of reflection, “you have time in quarantine, in a kind of isolation, to think about many different things and what you want to achieve in life and what you want to do. I think that for both me and the producers, it was a great opportunity to have a dialogue about many things. I respect them a lot and they have been very respectful to me, ”continues the actress.

On what Batwoman has represented in the superhero genre, she thinks that “it was really a nice way to do something, especially because it was the first time it was done, the first time that Batwoman had been interpreted in live action and that it was LGBTQ. I feel very honored to have been able to interpret it ”.

Ruby Rose has also dedicated a few words to her replacement, actress Javicia Leslie in charge of the second season of the Batwoman series, assuring that “she knows what she is doing and she seems fantastic. I think honestly, I was very proud and very happy when they told me who would replace me. I’m very happy and I’m definitely going to watch the next season as well and see how it all comes together ”, concludes Rose, commenting that she hopes to work on television again soon.



