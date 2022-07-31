Ruben Foster has an Outstanding Workout: The Reaction of the NFL World – The Spun: What’s trending in the Sports world today

Ruben Foster is going to practice with the NFC West team on Sunday.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Foster is going to train with the Seattle Seahawks. He hopes to return after recovering from major knee surgery, but hasn’t played in the NFL since 2018.

Foster was last with the Washington Commanders after they picked him up on waivers from the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco originally cut him after his arrest for domestic violence.

In 2019, Foster suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament, which caused him to miss this and next season (2020). He didn’t play last season after no one signed him.

NFL fans reacted ambiguously to this news.

“A very unpleasant past. I don’t think talent was the reason they didn’t sign him. Maybe he was just gathering information if they had an emergency. Or it could have been an understanding that Cody Barton is not a starter in the NFL,” one of them said. said the fan.

Let’s see if Foster can impress the Seahawks staff enough to get a contract.