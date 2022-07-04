RU GT: Why Vicky Gunvalson was an unsuccessful choice at the casting

Fans of “The Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip” were thrilled to see “The Real Housewives of Orange County” Vicki Gunvalson return to the screen, but after a few episodes it seems like she shouldn’t have been cast in the series. Vicky has been a star of RHOC since the first season and has spent a very long series of thirteen seasons as a full-fledged actor. After being demoted to “friend” in season 14, she announced that she would not return to RHOC unless she was given back her permanent role as a housewife.

Although Vicky brought a lot of drama to RHOC, many viewers found her behavior problematic. She often behaved tactfully and demonstrated the behavior of a “mean girl” towards her other actors, such as former RHOC star Kelly Dodd. Vicky also lost a lot of her fans when she supported her ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers when he claimed to have cancer, despite evidence that he lied about the disease. Vicki further alienated RHOC fans when she seemed to support Donald Trump, and her son Mike Wolfsmith called Vick an opponent of vaccination.

Many RHUGT fans expected Vicky and her co-star, former RHOC co-star Tamra Judge, to “applaud” in the second season. However, from the very beginning, Vicky had a bad attitude. She complained that the house of the star of the TV series “Real Housewives of New York” Dorinda Medley in Berkshire is in the middle of nowhere and she has nowhere to go. Vicky also revealed that her fiance Steve Lodge had just broken up with her and was heartbroken. Her sadness overshadowed the group, and despite the fact that they did everything possible to comfort and cheer her up, Vicky’s energy remained turned off.

Other RHUGT actors like Brandi Glanville and Eva Marcille couldn’t wait to party and have fun, especially after they found themselves isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Vicky, who was known for making shots of tequila in Mexico and “screaming”, did not want to participate in any of the holidays. Although she was understandably heartbroken over the breakup with Steve, Vicki had to use her time in the second season of RHUGT to get closer to the other housewives and remind viewers why she was OG in OC. Instead, she let her sadness affect her ability to have fun.

When Vicky was taken to the hospital with a sinus infection, other housewives noted that Tamra was very cheerful without her best friend. Tamra admitted that when Vicky Gunvalson is around, she often feels that she has to take care of her or make sure that everything is fine with her. Vicky is also known for wanting to get all the attention and seems upset that she didn’t become a star of RHUGT. It seemed that time had run out for the former RHOC star, and perhaps Vicky should have sat out the second season of The Real Housewives Trip.