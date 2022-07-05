RU GT: why fans criticize the skills of hostesses Dorinda Medley

Dorinda Medley was invited to shoot the second season of the series “The Real Housewives of Ultimate Girls Trip” at her home in Berkshire, and so far the former star of the series “The Real Housewives of New York” has been criticized for her hostess skills. Dorinda has been an ambiguous housewife since joining RHONY in season 7. Being a widow, many fans sympathized with her and treated her, but soon they were alienated by her loud and harsh style. Dorinda often got drunk and said unpleasant things to her RHONY actors, especially Sonya Morgan and Tinsley Mortimer. After the 12th season of RHONY, Dorinda was fired from the show.

Although Dorinda was known for her sharp tongue, many fans missed her in RHONY, especially after the dismal 13th season. Viewers were delighted to see her cast in season 2 of “Real Housewives: A Journey for Girls” along with seven other former “Real Housewives” stars. However, many fans wondered how Dorinda would get along with other outspoken reality TV stars such as “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Vicki Gunvalson and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Brandi Glanville.

Despite Dorinda’s desire to make her guests feel welcome, many RHUGT viewers believe that the former RHONY star felt that the role of hostess gave her the right to command other women. Dorinda insisted that they follow her rules, including not wearing shoes upstairs and not eating in their bedrooms. However , Reddit user dreamingoutloud714 noted: “Didn’t Dorinda leave cupcakes in their bedrooms? Why do this if you don’t expect people to eat in their rooms? These are grown ** adults. Jesus got behind the wheel.” In the last episode of RHUGT, Dorinda made Tamra Judge cry after scolding her for eating in the room she shared with Vicky.

Many RHUGT viewers also criticize Dorinda for quarreling with her longtime friend and former RHONY star Jill Zarin. Reddit user radickalmagickal wrote: “Cupcakes in bed were just a trap. I really can’t accept that Dorinda is bullying Jill. It’s so mean, and Jill really doesn’t have the advantage she’s used to. Yes, she’s thirsty, but she’s sweet.” Fans thought that Jill was doing very well with herself, and believe that she has grown since the days of RHONY. Redditor Amy from Comic Sans replied: “Jill was nice. I’d like to see her on RHONY again. Dorinda didn’t grow up during the pause. It will only bring back the darkness.

Dorinda shared that she enjoys hosting guests, especially at Bluestone Manor, which she called “magical.” However, fans can’t help but recall the numerous weekend trips of RHONY actors that went awry. Dorinda may have thought that hosting a “Real Housewives Trip” at her Berkshire home would be different, but it looks like the former housewives would rather be somewhere else.